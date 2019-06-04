Payal Tadvi: IMA sets up panel to probe factors leading to suicide

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), a national voluntary organisation of doctors, on Monday constituted a fact-finding mission committee to evaluate the factors that led to the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, resident doctor at BYL Nair Hospital Mumbai.

An IMA statement said this is a cohesive effort to ascertain the social and hierarchical dimensions and the dynamics inside the medical profession. The fact finding team includes Dr Ashok Adhao, IMA past national president, Nagpur, Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, IMA past national president, Dhule, Dr Chandrakanth Mhaske, dean GMC Nanded, Dr Hozie Kapadia, IMA Maharashtra state president, Mumba and Dr Suhas Pingle, IMA Maharashtra state secretary.

On top of the high workload, burnout and depression among resident doctors, especially at government hospitals, allegations of casteist bias and slur have surfaced in the case, IMA doctors said.

“If this is true, it is a matter of serious concern that has to be addressed. As a fraternity, the medical profession is miles ahead in overcoming the barriers of caste, religion and politics. There is no discrimination on any ground within the fraternity or with patients. But individual bias and behaviour can be at variance with this unwritten code of conduct. The IMA does not condone any discriminatory behaviour,” the IMA statement said.

The poor working conditions of doctors, especially the residents in government hospitals, the abnormal overload of work they are expected to carry and the ever present ridicule for deficiency of clinical skills, cannot be pushed under the carpet either, doctors said.

The fact finding team is expected to submit its report to the IMA national president in a week’s time. Remedial measures for the situation will be contemplated as per the report.