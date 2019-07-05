Payal Tadvi death: High Court issues notice to mother

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the mother of Dr Payal Tadvi, who committed suicide on May 22, while hearing an appeal filed by three senior resident doctors arrested for allegedly abetting Tadvi’s suicide. The three had moved HC after a special court had refused them bail last month.

Accused Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, seniors to Payal in the postgraduate course at TN Topiwala National Medical College, were arrested for allegedly ragging Tadvi and making casteist remarks against her, leading her to commit suicide in her room on May 22.

On Thursday, while referring to certain documents submitted by the Mumbai Police, Justice Sadhana Jadhav asked Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare if they had informed the Maharashtra Medical Council about the incident. “What do you do in such cases? Do you take up cases with medical councils?…it has been more than a month, why have you not informed the medical council about this?” Jadhav asked.