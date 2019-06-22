Payal Tadvi case: Three accused harassed Tadvi continuously, didn’t let her work, say police

The Mumbai Police has claimed that the three doctors booked for the alleged abetment to suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, had continuously harassed her and not allowed her to work.

The police on Friday also opposed the bail applications of the three accused — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal.

Tadvi, who was a postgraduate student at BYL Topiwala college where the three accused were her seniors, was found hanging in her hostel room on May 22.

The accused cited a WhatsApp message between Tadvi and her mother, where they claimed Tadvi had said that nobody was aware of her caste in her college. Lawyer Aabad Ponda submitted that “this shows that the accused did not have knowledge that Tadvi belonged to the Tadvi Bhil community, which is a Scheduled Tribe and therefore sections under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act does not apply”.

“The mental condition of the young victim which results in her doing an act is not an offence under homicide on our part. We have not taken a human life on any positive act on our part,” Ponda said. He added that the accused had criticised her work as her seniors.

“This must have caused her to feel that ‘I’m under so much pressure’ or ‘I am overworked’. But it was with the hope that she will improve not kill herself,” he said. He further added that the lives of the accused was shattered and their careers over. “Who will marry them? Who will give them jobs? What is the fault of their parents?” Ponda said. He argued that the accused were doctors, women and without any previous criminal background.

Countering the claim about the WhatsApp texts, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare said the victim’s caste was within the knowledge of the accused and Tadvi’s conversation with her mother to not reveal her caste was because she did not want to make capital of the fact that she belonged to a particular community.

Thakre added, “Was the deceased not a doctor? Was she not a woman? Their careers are ruined, they are concerned about who will marry them. What about the fate of the victim’s mother, her husband?”

The court will decide on the bail plea on Monday.