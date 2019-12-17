‘Offensive’ video against Nehru-Gandhi family: Payal Rohatgi gets bail

Rohatgi was booked under the IT Act for alleged objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. (File) Rohatgi was booked under the IT Act for alleged objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. (File)

Actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested for posting an “offensive video” against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail Tuesday.

Rohatgi’s counselor Bhupendra Sahay Saxena moved the bail application in the court of district judge on Monday (December 16). The district judge was on leave on Tuesday, so the application was moved to the court of additional district judge.

“The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each,” public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav said.

The actor was detained by Bundi police from Ahmedabad on Sunday and was placed under arrest Monday. She was sent to judicial custody by ACJM court on Monday.

“I am arrested by Rajasthan Police for making a video on Motilal Nehru which I made from taking information from Google. Freedom of Speech is a joke,” Rohatgi had tweeted on December 15.

Rohatgi was booked on October 10 for alleged objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. The FIR was filed at the Sadar police station in Bundi, on the basis of a complaint by Charmesh Sharma, general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress in Rajasthan.

She has been charged under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and Section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd