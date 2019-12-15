Payal Rohatgi detained by Rajasthan Police for post against Nehru family

Actor Payal Rohatgi. (Source: Instagram/Payal Rohatgi) Actor Payal Rohatgi. (Source: Instagram/Payal Rohatgi)

Actor Payal Rohatgi was on Sunday detained by Rajasthan Police for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the family of freedom fighter Motilal Nehru, his granddaughter Indira Gandhi and her husband Feroze Gandhi on social media in October. Rohatgi, however, claimed that she was arrested by the cops.

Confirming her detention, Bundi Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta said, “She (Rohatgi) has been detained in Ahmedabad and will be brought to Bundi by Monday morning. The case pertains to objectionable comments by her against Motilal Nehru. A complaint was filed in this regard in Bundi in October.”

Taking to Twitter, the actor hit back at the police and said the Right to Freedom of Speech has become a “joke”.

“I am arrested by the Rajasthan Police for making a video on Motilal Nehru which I made from taking information from Google. Freedom of Speech is a joke,” she posted on the micro-blogging site while tagging the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Bollywood actor was booked under various sections of the IT Act, 2008, at Bundi Sadar station, after Rajasthan youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi Charmesh Sharma submitted a complaint in October.

Rohatgi had allegedly uploaded offensive content on Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, his wife Kamla Nehru, Feroze Gandhi and Indira Gandhi in a video uploaded across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

