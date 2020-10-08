Payal Ghosh ready to apologise, withdraw remarks against Richa Chadha, lawyer tells Bombay HC

On September 21, Richa Chadha had shared a statement by her lawyer, which said that the actor has 'initiated appropriate legal action' against Payal Ghosh (left)

Days after actor Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against another actor, who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, the Bombay High Court was told on Wednesday that she was willing to tender an apology and withdraw her remarks.

The submissions were made by advocate Nitin Satpute to a single judge bench of Justice Anil K Menon, who was hearing the defamation suit filed against the actor, film critic Kamaal R Khan, a news channel and others.

Chadha’s application, filed through senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar and advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar, had also sought Rs 1.1 crore as monetary compensation.

On September 19, the actor had alleged that Kashyap “forced himself” on her when she had met him for work. She also claimed that Kashyap had mentioned to her that other actors like Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill had granted him sexual favours to bag film assignments.

Chadha on September 21 had shared a statement by her lawyer, which said that the actor has “initiated appropriate legal action” against the actor.

During the pre-lunch session, the court had asked Satpute to seek instructions from his client on whether she wanted to apologise and withdraw her remarks against Chadha. Thereafter, in a post-lunch session, Satpute said, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.”

Satpute read out a statement by the actor, which said: “Being a woman, I always stand by other women as we are in a male dominated society…”

The court said the actor will work out details regarding the apology and the withdrawal of her statement with Chadha and her lawyers by Monday, October 12.

Meanwhile, appearing for Kamaal R Khan in the HC, advocate Manoj Gadkari said that his client was currently in Dubai and had only put out statements made by the actor. The bench recorded undertaking by Khan and said that he will not share any content pertaining to Chadha or the current case till Monday.

Moreover, the HC granted a temporary injunction and restrained news channels and unknown persons from sharing or adding any content under dispute in the court proceedings. It posted the next hearing on Monday.

