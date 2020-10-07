Payal Ghosh ready to apologise to Richa Chadha, withdraw statement: Lawyer in HC

On September 21, Richa Chadha had shared a statement by her lawyer, which said that the actor has 'initiated appropriate legal action' against Payal Ghosh (left)

The Bombay High Court was told Wednesday that actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, was willing to tender an apology and withdraw her comments against actor Richa Chadha.

The submissions were made by advocate Nitin Satpute to a single-judge bench of Justice Anil K Menon, who was hearing defamation suit by Chadha against Ghosh, as well as film critic Kamaal R Khan, a news channel and others.

Chadha’s application, filed through senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar and advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar, also sought Rs. 1. 1 crore monetary compensation from the actor.

On September 19, Ghosh had alleged that Kashyap had “forced himself” on her when she had met him for work. She also claimed that Kashyap had mentioned to her that other actors like Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill had granted him sexual favours to bag film assignments.

On September 21, Richa Chadha had shared a statement by her lawyer, which said that the actor has “initiated appropriate legal action” against Ghosh.

During the pre-lunch session, the court had asked Satpute to seek instructions from his client as to whether she wanted to apologise and withdraw her remarks against Chadha. Thereafter, in a post-lunch session, Satpute said, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.”

Satpute read out a statement by Ghosh, “Being a woman, I always stand by other women as we are in a male dominated society…” and agreed to withdraw her statement against Chadha and issue an apology for the same.

The court said that Ghosh would work out the apology and the statement’s withdrawal with Chadha and her lawyers by Monday, October 12.

Appearing for Kamaal R Khan, advocate Manoj Gadkari said his client was currently in Dubai and he had only put out statements made by Ghosh. The bench recorded an undertaking by Khan and said that he would not share any content pertaining to Richa Chadha or the present case till Monday.

Moreover, the court granted a temporary injunction and directed news channels and unknown persons, restraining them from sharing or adding any content under dispute in the court proceedings and posted further hearing to October 12.

