Pay Rs 4 lakh more for Rahul Gandhi event, Indore authority tells Congress

The payment dispute is the latest chapter in a larger controversy over Gandhi’s Indore programme.

The Indore Development Authority (IDA) has asked the Congress to pay an additional Rs 4 lakh for the temporary use of government land for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme in Indore.

This comes after the Congress had to shift to an alternative venue after its proposed programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was not permitted. The party has been allotted about 12,000 square metres of IDA land near the Regional Park for the September 19 event.

The authority had allotted the land to the Indore city Congress committee for temporary use from September 17 to September 19. The IDA has now said that an inspection found that 4,800 square metres of the site had been used from September 14, three days before the permitted period.