Pay Rs 2,500 for new passport from July 1, tatkal to cost up to Rs 6,000

Passport fee hike from July 1 brings revised charges for fresh applications and Tatkal services.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 07:37 PM IST
Fees for lost or damaged passports have also been revised upward.Fees for lost or damaged passports have also been revised upward.
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Indians applying for a new passport will have to pay significantly more from July 1, as the government has revised fees for the first time in years. A standard 36-page passport will now cost Rs 2,500, up from Rs 1,500, while a 60-page passport will be priced at Rs 3,500.

Also Read | Passport a travel document, not citizenship proof: Ministry of External Affairs

Tatkal applicants will feel a steeper pinch — a 36-page Tatkal passport will cost Rs 5,000, up from Rs 3,500, while the 60-page Tatkal variant will go up to Rs 6,000. Fees for lost or damaged passports have also been revised upward.

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