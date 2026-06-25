Pay Rs 2,500 for new passport from July 1, tatkal to cost up to Rs 6,000

Indians applying for a new passport will have to pay significantly more from July 1, as the government has revised fees for the first time in years. A standard 36-page passport will now cost Rs 2,500, up from Rs 1,500, while a 60-page passport will be priced at Rs 3,500.

Tatkal applicants will feel a steeper pinch — a 36-page Tatkal passport will cost Rs 5,000, up from Rs 3,500, while the 60-page Tatkal variant will go up to Rs 6,000. Fees for lost or damaged passports have also been revised upward.