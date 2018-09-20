Now, pay more for tea and coffee in trains

A 150 ml cup of tea with tea bag which was initially priced at Rs 7 has been raised to Rs 10, whereas a 150 ml coffee using instant powder has also witnessed a similar hike. (File) A 150 ml cup of tea with tea bag which was initially priced at Rs 7 has been raised to Rs 10, whereas a 150 ml coffee using instant powder has also witnessed a similar hike. (File)

Prices of tea and coffee served in trains are likely to go up, according to a circular issued by the Railway Board to all zones. Apart from this, Indian Railways has also decided to discontinue the practice of serving tea in pots.

A 150 ml cup of tea with tea bag which was initially priced at Rs 7 has been raised to Rs 10, whereas a 150 ml coffee using instant powder has also witnessed a similar hike. However, readymade standard tea will be continued to be sold at Rs 5 per cup.

“It was a proposal from IRCTC which was approved by the Railway Board. It is a minimal hike. We decided to discontinue the pot system as not many were ordering it anyway. We are trying to cut down on many things that are mere frills,” said an officer.

Whereas, tea in pots (285 ml) and coffee in pots (285 ml) priced at Rs 10 and Rs 15, respectively have been discontinued. The board, in its circular, also asked zones to change the licence fee according to the hike and adjust prices as per requirement.

Nearly 350 trains have pantry cars which are served by the IRCTC. However, the price changes won’t affect Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains as the food package in these are prepaid.

