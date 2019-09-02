Pay dues to farmers or face action: Government to Muzaffarnagar sugar mills

The state government has directed owners of seven sugar mills here to clear dues of farmers amounting to over Rs 440 crore, failing which strict action would be taken against them, an official said on Monday.

According to District Cane Officer RD Divedi, seven out of the total eight sugar mills in the district had not cleared the dues.

He said sugar mills in Khatauli, Titawi, Bhaisani, Mansurpur, Khaikheri, Rohana, and Morna have not made full payment to farmers for their crop.

Divedi said only the Tikaula sugar mill had cleared all dues.

The mills purchased sugarcane worth around Rs 2,900 crore during the 2018-19 crushing season, of which 85 per cent of the amount had been paid to farmers, he said.

Meanwhile, sugarcane growers in Muzaffarnagar are worried as their past dues have not been cleared and the new crushing season about to begin in October.