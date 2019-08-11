Pay cash relief to flood-hit people: Congress to Fadnavis

SLAMMING THE state for its decision to deposit compensation for the flood-affected people in their bank accounts, the Congress on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that the people be given cash.

Advertising

Sachin Sawant, general secretary and spokesperson of Congress, said the affected people would not get the financial assistance on time as the flood situation is serious and the banks have holidays for a few days.

“Earlier, financial assistance was given through cash during natural calamities. But the government has decided to deposit the amount in individual bank accounts of the people. When so many lives have been destroyed, it is difficult for them to get passbooks and bank documents. Lakhs of people are still homeless,” said Sawant.

He further said that the flood water has not receded yet in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts. “So, in such difficult times, it is not right to ask the flood-affected people to queue up before the banks to withdraw money. It is also not confirmed whether the banks will open due to the flood…,” Sawant added.

On Friday, the government had said that it had released Rs 154 crore to district collectors for disbursal of assistance to the flood-affected people in Maharashtra.