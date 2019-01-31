Pay 10 crore to go abroad, don’t play with law: SC to Karti Chidambaram

SAYING THAT he “had not been cooperating with investigations”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday warned Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, not to “play around with the law”.

Allowing him to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore as security, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said: “You can go wherever you want to, you can do whatever you want, but don’t play around with the law. If there is an iota of non-cooperation, we will come down heavily.”

Karti, who is facing probes in the Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases, had sought the court’s permission to travel to France, Spain, Germany and the UK, from February 10 to 26 and March 23 to 31, for tennis tournaments.

Appearing for ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Karti’s presence will be needed on four days in March. He said Karti could travel on the undertaking that he would return.

Directing him to give an undertaking, the court asked Karti to appear before the ED on March 5, 6, 7 and 12. “Any non-compliance will be viewed seriously,” it said.

“You go wherever you want to go between February 10 and 26, but you must cooperate with the investigation,” it said.