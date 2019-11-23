‘Pawarji tussi great ho’: Congress’s Singhvi after Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar take oath in Maharashtra

Reacting to the sudden twist in government formation in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Saturday said he thought the developments were “fake news”, but blamed the duration of negotiations between his party, NCP and Shiv Sena.

“Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days… took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawarji tussi grt ho!” he tweeted this morning.

Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days…took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second time and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Saturday morning.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Ajit’s decision to join hands with the Fadnavis was personal. “Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). we place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” he said.

Sharad Pawar had on Thursday night said there was a consensus among the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government. A formal announcement on government formation and the power-sharing agreement between the three parties was awaited amid indications of a tussle between the Congress and NCP for the Assembly Speaker’s post.