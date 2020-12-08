Sharad Pawar hasn’t understood Rahul Gandhi well: Balasaheb Thorat

Balasaheb Thorat

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said that while he respected NCP president Sharad Pawar’s seniority, the latter had seemingly not understood Congress’ former party president Rahul Gandhi well.

Thorat was responding to queries of mediapersons on the interview Pawar had given to a publication where he had said that Rahul Gandhi lacked consistency. “There are some questions here. There seems to be less consistency,” Pawar had said in an interview to Marathi newspaper Lokmat when asked if the people of the country were willing to accept Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

“Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is acceptable to all in our party. The party is strengthening its organisation under him,” Thorat said.

On Saturday morning, Thorat’s Cabinet colleague Yashomati Thakur had tweeted a veiled response to Pawar’s interview. She said: “Being a working president of MPCC, I must appeal to colleagues in MVA, if you want stable govt in Maharashtra then stop commenting on leadership of Congress. Everybody should follow basic rules of coalition. Our leadership is very strong and stable. Formation of MVA is the result of our strong belief in democratic values.”

Thakur’s tweet came soon after a meeting of the party MLAs with state in charge HK Patil, where concerns were raised about the way the Congress was being treated in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

