Pawar family maintains silence, BJP says Parth not joining party

Sharad Pawar had reprimanded Parth Pawar for seeking a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Amid speculation that Parth Pawar may join the BJP after being reprimanded by his grandfather and NCP president Sharad Pawar over his tweet demanding a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the BJP has said he was not joining the party.

“Parth Pawar is not joining the BJP and we will not take him into our party,” said Pune BJP MP Girish Bapat at an Independence Day function.

In a public reprimand to Parth, the NCP chief had described him as “immature” and said he did not give much importance to his “utterances”.

BJP leader Narayan Rane too waded into the controversy, saying that Parth was mature and was over 18 years old. “Parth is mature, over 18 years old and contested the Maval Lok Sabha elections,” Rane said, alluding to the NCP chief’s remarks.

Recently, Parth also expressed views in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said it was “reinstallation” of the Hindu faith and “the end of a long bitter battle”, triggering speculation. “Parth is not the only one who says Jai Shri Ram, the entire world says that,” Bapat said.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Praful Patil said in Mumbai that all was well within the party and the Pawar family. “This talk of Sharad Pawar versus Ajit Pawar fight is not true… And the issue ended after Pawar saheb made the comment,” he said.

In Jalna, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “Pawar family is an ideal family and united one… Pawar saheb is the seniormost leader.”

In Kolhapur, Parth’s maternal aunt Vijaya Patil, said, “Parth is a sensitive young man but I am sure he will forget everything. After all, Sharad Pawar is his grandfather.”

There was speculation that the entire Pawar family would meet in Baramati on Independence Day. However, Sharad Pawar and his daughter, MP Supriya Sule, kept away from Baramati. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his brother Srinivas Pawar were in Baramati for the past two days.

“There is no truth in the speculation that Srinivas Pawar had come to Baramati because of some family matter. Srinivas Pawar and his wife visit Baramati every Saturday and Sunday,” said NCP Baramati city chief Imtiaz Shikalkgar.

After Parth was rebuked by Sharad Pawar, neither Parth nor his father Ajit Pawar has made any public statements. Sharad Pawar too has not said anything.

