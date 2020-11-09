Pawar family cancels annual Diwali event of meeting well-wishers from across Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his family members have cancelled an annual programme, when they meet well-wishers from across the state in Baramati during Diwali, due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

The entire Pawar family gathers together at their home in Baramati during Diwali and meet people, who come from across the state.

The joint statement on this has been issued by Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar.

“The Pawar family has decided to not celebrate Diwali with the public this year to avoid the spread of Covid-19 among local residents. Those who come all the way to Baramati to greet the family should send greetings from their home,” read the statement.

The Pawar family urged residents to take preventive measures and celebrate the festival safely from their home. “After the pandemic, the next Diwali festival will be celebrated with enthusiasm in Baramati,” it stated.

“There is a strong desire to meet well-wishers but we can’t do so this Diwali. It should be understood that there is a need to strictly follow rules to check the spread of Covid-19 and we can’t come together at this time for the festival. We need to have patience for some more time and follow preventive measures while celebrating the festival safely,” said the Pawar family.

They also appealed to people to ensure the safety of their family members and society during the pandemic.

