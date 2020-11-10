Pawar, Chavan praise Tejashwi’s performance in Bihar polls

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday praised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the “good performance” of the RJD-led Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections against the JD(U)-BJP alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“What I saw in the entire campaign… the Prime Minister himself took lot of interest. On one side, there was an young inexperienced person like Tejashwi and on the other side, a leader who happened to be the chief minister of Gujarat for so many years and also the Prime Minister of this country for the second term… such a experienced person. Also…. Nitish Kumar who has been chief minister for a few terms, and even served as an Union minister,” said Pawar.

“Such powerful leaders on one side and an young man on the other. Irrespective of whatever seats Tejashwi’s party won… it’s a good achievement and I am sure this will give inspiration to many from the younger generation,” said Pawar.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Tejashwi has emerged as the “hero” of Bihar Assembly elections. “The way Tejashwi fought the elections against the might of BJP and JD(U) is admirable. Tejashwi is the real man of the match of Bihar elections….,” he said.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said Tejashwi has shown maturity and a fighting spirit, which is inspirational. “He is young but comes across as a mature leader. He led the Mahagathbandhan from the front,” said the Congress leader.

