Pawan Khera must approach Assam court: Supreme Court refuses anticipatory bail extension

The Supreme Court has refused to extend the transit anticipatory bail earlier granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera by the Telangana High Court, reported news agency ANI. Khera had sought relief till Tuesday to allow him time to approach a competent court in Assam in connection with a case accusing him of making false allegations against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar, however, clarified its earlier order that had stayed the one-week transit bail granted by the Telangana High Court. The bench underscored that neither the High Court’s order granting interim protection nor the Supreme Court’s stay should გავლ influence the Assam court that will hear Khera’s anticipatory bail plea.