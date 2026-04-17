Pawan Khera must approach Assam court: Supreme Court refuses anticipatory bail extension

The Supreme Court declined to extend Congress leader Pawan Khera's transit bail in a case involving Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, directing him to approach the Assam court.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 01:25 PM IST
Pawan KheraCongress leader Pawan Khera is facing a legal setback with the Supreme Court's refusal to extend his anticipatory bail (File photo)
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The Supreme Court has refused to extend the transit anticipatory bail earlier granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera by the Telangana High Court, reported news agency ANI. Khera had sought relief till Tuesday to allow him time to approach a competent court in Assam in connection with a case accusing him of making false allegations against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar, however, clarified its earlier order that had stayed the one-week transit bail granted by the Telangana High Court. The bench underscored that neither the High Court’s order granting interim protection nor the Supreme Court’s stay should გავლ influence the Assam court that will hear Khera’s anticipatory bail plea.

The court emphasised that any application for anticipatory bail must be assessed independently on its own merits, without being affected by prior judicial orders. It further noted that Khera is free to move the appropriate court. In case the court is not functioning, he may approach the registry, which will proceed in accordance with the law.

With these observations, the Supreme Court disposed of the plea.

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