Pawan Khera detained by Assam Police at Delhi airport over PM Modi remarks

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday detained by the Assam Police at Delhi airport, after an FIR was lodged against him for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Haflong police station. Khera was earlier deboarded from an IndiGo flight to Raipur, where he was heading for the AICC plenary session, scheduled to begin Friday.

Khera recently referred to the prime minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” while addressing a press conference to demand an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over allegations made by the US-based Hindeburg Research firm against the Adani Group.

In his initial reaction after being deplaned, Khera said that he was told it was over a luggage issue.

The Congress, meanwhile, called the incident “undemocratic”, and said “we vehemently oppose this dictatorial behaviour”.

Sharing visuals of Khera being escorted into a bus, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “He’s being taken into the bus. Randeep Surjewala is going with him. They are being taken by the Assam Police. Isn’t this dictatorship? Is this the reality of your right to freedom to speech?”

She added, “You (Modi) made statements like ‘why don’t you use Nehru surname’, and you arrest our leaders.” Referring to Khera’s remarks, Shrinate said, “It was a slip of tongue and he corrected himself.”

The Congress leaders raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the tarmac in protest. “Modi jab jab darta hai, police ko aage karta hai (Whenever Modi is scared, he puts the police in front),” the Congress leaders shouted.

In a statement on Twitter, the Congress said that the flight also included senior leaders general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress said that earlier attempts were made to obstruct the plenary session with ED raids in Chhattisgarh. General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, meanwhile, hit out Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying, “First ED raided Raipur, now @Pawankhera has been offloaded from Raipur by Delhi Police. Another name for dictatorship is Amit Shahi. The Modi government wants to disrupt our national convention. We are not afraid, will continue to fight for the countrymen.”