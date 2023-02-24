Pawan Khera deplaned: Congress slams ‘fake’ FIR, govt’s ‘Hitlership’; BJP asks party to stop playing victim card

The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government after Pawan Khera, head of Congress’s media department, was deplaned from a flight to Raipur at the Delhi airport and arrested by Assam Police in connection with an FIR over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was subsequently granted interim bail.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Naendra Modi government has turned democracy into “Hitlership.”

Khera and other Congress leaders were on their way to Raipur for an AICC meeting but were deplaned by CISF staff.

Congress leaders got into a heated argument with police over the production of an arrest warrant and demanded written documents. Around 10 Congress leaders also sat on the tarmac and protested against police, accusing them of misbehaving and manhandling them. The incident took place around noon, when the leaders had boarded the Raipur-bound Indigo flight.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters, “Whatever is done is done lawfully. Congress leaders should not live under this misconception that they are above the law.”

Bhatia said the Congress is playing the “victim card” after using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family members. He accused Congress leaders of flouting the law by starting protests on airport tarmac and endangering the lives of fellow passengers.

BJP also took out a protest march in Delhi on the matter. “Khera’s use of indecent language to malign the fame of the Prime Minister is a well-planned conspiracy because the Congress is scared of Modi,” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, PTI reported.

The Congress said both freedom of speech and freedom after speech are under threat and argued that the Centre is indulging in politics of vendetta, intimidation and harassment to scare the Congress. “In Parliament, our speeches are expunged. Outside Parliament FIRs are being registered. We will not be scared. Such actions will only strengthen our resolve to fight this government,” Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Notices are given if the Opposition raises an issue in Parliament. Our leaders were raided by the ED before the plenary session…today our media department head was forced out of a plane and arrested…. The Modi government has turned India’s democracy into Hitlership…We strongly condemn this dictatorship.”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “We all had boarded the Raipur-bound flight when CISF personnel came and took Pawan Khera away. We followed them. Police said Khera-ji will be arrested. We asked for a warrant but police manhandled us.”

“They later took Khera and Randeep Surjewala on a bus,” she said. “What was the urgency to make the arrest? What wrong has Khera-ji done? Assam Police is targeting us without a reason.”

Surjewala said, “A fake FIR has been registered against Khera. Is this the way to investigate a case…”

In a statement, Indigo said, “A passenger was deplaned by the police at Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord. We are following the advice of the authorities. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers”

Shrinate and other leaders later boarded the Raipur flight and went to attend the party plenary. Senior Delhi Police officers refused to comment on the clashes and the protest.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said their staff had received a request from Assam Police to assist them in arresting Khera, who has been booked by Dima Hasao police station in Assam.