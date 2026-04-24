Pawan Khera denied anticipatory bail by Gauhati HC in case filed by Assam CM Himanta’s wife

The Gauhati High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR registered against him based on a complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.
A Bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia had heard both sides on the matter on Tuesday and reserved the final order. On Friday, the court rejected the bail plea, confirmed Congress leader and one of the advocates in the matter, Aman Wadud. A detailed order is expected later in the day.
Khera filed the petition at the Gauhati High Court on Monday, after the Supreme Court last Wednesday stayed a Telangana High Court order granting transit anticipatory bail to him in the case and directed him to move the relevant court in Assam.
Khera’s counsel had argued that he is not a flight risk and that his arrest is not necessary. Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for him, argued that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statements against Khera reflect “political vendetta” and that Khera cannot expect fair treatment.
Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia had opposed the grant of relief to Khera, arguing that it is not a “simple defamation case”, but one where the dominant offences are cheating and forgery. He argued that Khera is a flight risk and is not entitled to interim protection.
On April 5, Khera alleged in a press conference that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan, holds three passports. Khera also shared images of documents that allegedly showed properties in her name in the UAE and a company registered in the United States, which Khera claimed were not disclosed in Sarma’s election affidavit.
Following this, Bhuyan filed a complaint against Khera the next day, stating that the allegations are false and the documents he shared are forged. Subsequently, an FIR was registered with the Crime Branch. The charges in the FIR, which name Khera and “unknown others” as accused, include false statement in connection with an election, cheating, various charges related to forgery, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, statements conducing to breach of peace, defamation, and criminal conspiracy.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More