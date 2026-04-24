Pawan Khera denied anticipatory bail by Gauhati HC in case filed by Assam CM Himanta’s wife

Congress leader Pawan Khera's counsel had argued that he is not a flight risk and that his arrest is not necessary. (Source: File)

The Gauhati High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR registered against him based on a complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

A Bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia had heard both sides on the matter on Tuesday and reserved the final order. On Friday, the court rejected the bail plea, confirmed Congress leader and one of the advocates in the matter, Aman Wadud. A detailed order is expected later in the day.

Khera filed the petition at the Gauhati High Court on Monday, after the Supreme Court last Wednesday stayed a Telangana High Court order granting transit anticipatory bail to him in the case and directed him to move the relevant court in Assam.