Pawan Khera questioned till night by Assam cops for remarks on CM Himanta’s wife

Congress leader Pawan Khera was interrogated for around eleven hours at the Assam Police Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with an FIR registered against him based on a complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.
Khera was earlier granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Courton April 30, after he challenged the Gauhati High Court’s April 24 denying him relief. The Apex court had then directed Khera to cooperate with the investigation and to “appear before the police station as and when required and intimated”.
On Wednesday, Khera appeared before the Crime Branch police station in Guwahati around 10.30 am.
“I have been summoned, so I have come here in accordance with the law. Because I respect the judiciary and the law,” he told reporters before reaching the station.
The questioning continued till Wednesday night, and Khera left the police station at around 9:15 pm, his lawyers confirmed to The Indian Express. Congress leader and advocate Aman Wadud said that Khera has been asked to report at the station again on Thursday morning.
On April 5, Khera had alleged in a press conference that CM Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan, holds three passports. Khera also shared purported images of documents that allegedly showed properties in her name in the UAE and a company registered in the United States, which Khera claimed were not disclosed in Sarma’s election affidavit. Following this, Bhuyan filed a complaint against Khera, stating that the allegations were false and the said documents forged.
An FIR was subsequently registered by the Assam Police with charges including false statements in connection with an election, cheating, various charges related to forgery, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, making statements that could lead to breach of peace, defamation, and criminal conspiracy.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More