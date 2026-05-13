Pawan Khera questioned till night by Assam cops for remarks on CM Himanta’s wife

Congress leader Pawan Khera was interrogated for around eleven hours at the Assam Police Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with an FIR registered against him based on a complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Khera was earlier granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court on April 30, after he challenged the Gauhati High Court’s April 24 denying him relief. The Apex court had then directed Khera to cooperate with the investigation and to “appear before the police station as and when required and intimated”.

On Wednesday, Khera appeared before the Crime Branch police station in Guwahati around 10.30 am.