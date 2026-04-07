Assam Police reaches Pawan Khera’s Delhi home after complaint over passport of CM Himanta’s wife

An Assam Police team on Tuesday reached Congress leader Pawan Khera’s Delhi residence. A Delhi Police team is assisting them.

The development comes two days after Khera, at a press conference, claimed that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan holds three passports. Khera also shared images of documents that purportedly showed properties in her name in the UAE and a company registered in Wyoming, United States, which he said were not disclosed in Sarma’s affidavit.

Following the claims, Bhuyan filed a complaint against Khera.

The controversy comes just two days before Assam votes for the Assembly elections on April 9.