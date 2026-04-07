Assam Police reaches Pawan Khera’s Delhi home after complaint over passport of CM Himanta’s wife

An Assam Police team on Tuesday reached Congress leader Pawan Khera’s Delhi residence. A Delhi Police team is assisting them.
The development comes two days after Khera, at a press conference, claimed that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan holds three passports. Khera also shared images of documents that purportedly showed properties in her name in the UAE and a company registered in Wyoming, United States, which he said were not disclosed in Sarma’s affidavit.
Following the claims, Bhuyan filed a complaint against Khera.
The controversy comes just two days before Assam votes for the Assembly elections on April 9.
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on Monday said photos of her purported passport shared by Khera were AI-generated and edited. “It seems that a mad dog has bitten them, and from the top rung of the Congress to the lowest rung, I believe that they don’t have anything else to do except defaming people, that too with AI-generated and total photoshop. One more thing, which they have done well, is set up a playbook… It is an example set to the entire Assamese society by a very veteran party, which is very shameful. I think they have gone berserk… For the last two years, they have been doing every little thing to defame me, my daughter, my son; we are nowhere related to politics,” she told mediapersons.
The Assam CM had been clear he would pursue legal action against Khera. On Monday, before hitting the campaign trail, he had said the claims are “false” and “politically motivated”.
He claimed that while conducting their research, his team performed a reverse Google search on the ID number of the alleged UAE document and found that the original belonged to an Egyptian national, whose image had been shared on a “Pakistani” Facebook group as a lost document.
He claimed that a similar reverse search on the MRZ code on the purported Egyptian document shows that the original document belongs to another woman. He also claimed that the documents contain discrepancies, such as a mismatch in the birth year, and that one of the alleged passports lists the place of birth as “Indian”. The photos, he alleged, have been doctored.
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Later on Monday, he said that the Union government has sought clarification from the governments of the three countries, and that all three have indicated that the documents are not genuine.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More