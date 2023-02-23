Pawan Khera Arrest Live Updates: Assam police arrests Congress leader over remarks on PM Modi; party approaches SC

We will seek for transit remand from Delhi court: Assam Police

Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General of Police (L&O), and official spokesperson of Assam Police, told The Indian Express that a case against Khera was registered at the Haflong Police Station of the state’s Dima Hasao on Wednesday. “Accordingly, we have registered a case and deputed a team to Delhi to bring Pawan Khera for further interrogation. Right now, our team is in Delhi airport, being assisted by CISF and Delhi Police. They are doing necessary formalities,” he said.

“We will seek for transit remand to the local court in Delhi. After we get the transit remand, we will get him to the state,” he added. The complaint was filed by one Samuel Changsan, who described himself as a ‘social worker’. “According to the complainant, Khera had made some objectionable remarks about the Prime Minister a few days back, and there he was trying to vitiate the communal harmony in the society…that is the content of the FIR,” said Bhuyan.