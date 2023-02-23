Pawan Khera Arrest Live Updates: Assam police arrests Congress leader over remarks on PM Modi; party approaches SC

Pawan Khera Arrest Live Updates: Senior Congress leader Pawar Khera was arrested by the Assam Police from the Delhi airport, a short while ago, after an FIR was filed against him for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress called the incident “undemocratic” and dictatorial and has moved the Supreme Court. The apex court will hear it at 3 pm. .
Khera was arrested after he was deboarded at the Delhi airport from an IndiGo flight to Raipur. He was headed to the Chhattisgarh capital to attend the AICC plenary session scheduled to begin tomorrow. After his arrest, Congress leaders raised slogans against the government on the tarmac in protest.
The FIR was filed in Dima Hasao over a remark he made on the PM while addressing a press conference to demand an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into allegations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research firm against the Adani Group.
Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General of Police (L&O), and official spokesperson of Assam Police, told The Indian Express that a case against Khera was registered at the Haflong Police Station of the state’s Dima Hasao on Wednesday. “Accordingly, we have registered a case and deputed a team to Delhi to bring Pawan Khera for further interrogation. Right now, our team is in Delhi airport, being assisted by CISF and Delhi Police. They are doing necessary formalities,” he said.
“We will seek for transit remand to the local court in Delhi. After we get the transit remand, we will get him to the state,” he added. The complaint was filed by one Samuel Changsan, who described himself as a ‘social worker’. “According to the complainant, Khera had made some objectionable remarks about the Prime Minister a few days back, and there he was trying to vitiate the communal harmony in the society…that is the content of the FIR,” said Bhuyan.
Sharing visuals of Khera being escorted into a bus, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "He's being taken into the bus. Randeep Surjewala is going with him. They are being taken by the Assam Police. Isn't this dictatorship? Is this the reality of your right to freedom to speech?"
The Supreme Court. has begun its hearing over the arrest of Pawan Khera.
Speaking to The Indian Express, a Delhi Police spokesperson said, “A request was received from Assam Police for assistance in the arrest of accused Sri Pawan Khera. Based upon the same, local assistance was provided and upon the requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of the IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the Investigating Officer (IO) concerned of Assam Police.”
The Congress has approached the Supreme Court over the arrest of senior leader Pawan Khera at the Delhi airport. Following the incident, Senior Advocate AM Singhvi raised the issue of Khera's arrest in the Supreme Court, saying he will mention it front of a Chief Justice of India (CJI)-led bench.
In his initial reaction after being deplaned from an Indigo flight to Raipur, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that he was told it was over a luggage issue. Hear what he said:
The Congress, meanwhile, has called the incident “undemocratic”, and said, “we vehemently oppose this dictatorial behaviour”.
Khera recently referred to the Prime Minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” while addressing a press conference to demand an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into allegations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research firm against the Adani Group.
