Pawan Khera gets anticipatory bail from Supreme Court in Riniki Bhuyan defamation case

Congress leader Pawan Khera was booked in a defamation case filed by the Assam Police on a complaint by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan (File photo).

Congress leader Pawan Khera has been granted anticipatory bail in the defamation and forgery case filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar overturned the Gauhati High Court’s decision on denying him anticipatory bail, observing that the circumstances surrounding the matter reflected political rivalry and justified safeguarding Khera’s personal liberty.

The case was registered after Khera, during a recent press conference, alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan, possessed multiple foreign passports and held undisclosed assets overseas. Based on these claims, he was booked on charges of defamation, forgery and criminal conspiracy.