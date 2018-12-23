Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party gets glass tumbler as party symbol

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan Sunday announced on Twitter that the Election Commission has officially accepted ‘Glass tumbler’ as his party symbol. The actor-turned-politician had floated the Jana Sena Party in March 2014 but he had not contested the state polls that year because he felt that there weren’t enough workers at the grass root level to campaign for the party. Though he himself campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance.

Kalyan wrote: “My whole hearted thanks to ‘Election Commission’ for giving us ‘Glass Tumbler’ as our party symbol. Personally for me that ‘Glass Tumbler’ has many memories from my childhood and it’s common man’s identity in our country.”

My wholehearted thanks to ‘Election commission’ for giving us ‘Glass Tumbler’ as our Party symbol. Personally for me that ‘Glass Tumbler’ has many memories from my childhood and it’s common man’ s identity in our country. pic.twitter.com/hoIZ5oF4nl — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 23, 2018

He also tweeted a screenshot of the official announcement page which mentions that his party will be contesting for all 17 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Telangana and for all 25 Parliamentary constituencies of the state of Andhra Pradesh.