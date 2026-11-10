Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanni... Read More
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- Andhra Pradesh
- Pawan Kalyan
Actor-turned-politician and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced separation from his wife Anna.
In a statement issued by both Kalyan and Anna, and shared by his party, Jana Sena, with The Indian Express, the couple wrote, “After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect.”
The statement further reads, “Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority.”
When contacted, Jana Sena leaders confirmed the authenticity of the statement but refrained from commenting further.
The release further reads, “During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey.”
Kalyan and Anna, a Russian citizen, got married in 2013 and have a daughter and a son. This is his third marriage. He married his first wife, Nandini, in 1997, and the two separated in 1999. In 2009, he married Renu Desai. They had a son and a daughter, before divorcing in 2012.