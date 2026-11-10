Actor-turned-politician and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced separation from his wife Anna.

In a statement issued by both Kalyan and Anna, and shared by his party, Jana Sena, with The Indian Express, the couple wrote, “After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect.”

The statement further reads, “Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority.”

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When contacted, Jana Sena leaders confirmed the authenticity of the statement but refrained from commenting further.