Pawan Hans helicopter carrying 7 crashes into Andaman sea

The seven people on board, including two crew members, have been rescued.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 02:50 PM IST
The crash occurred around 9.30 am.The crash occurred around 9.30 am.
Make us preferred source on Google

A helicopter carrying seven people crashed into the sea after it took off from Middle and North Andaman district on Tuesday morning. The seven people on board the Pawan Hans chopper, including two crew members, have been rescued. The crash occurred around 9.30 am.

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement