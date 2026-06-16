Telegram ban will ‘punish’ more than 150 million Indians, says founder

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov at an event in Barcelona, Spain. (Reuters File)

Asserting that the Indian government has “punished” over ​150 ​million ordinary ⁠users, Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticised the temporary ban on the cloud-based messaging app ahead of NEET re-tests.

Durov said the leaks have “simply moved to other apps” and the ban has’t ‌stopped anything.

The government ⁠temporarily blocked ⁠Telegram, saying ⁠it was ‌used ​to try ‌to defraud candidates for the national medical entrance ​test, ​which ​had already been hit ​by allegations of leaked ⁠papers last month that led millions ‌of ⁠results to be cancelled.

Why India banned Telegram

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has blocked Telegram in India till June 22. Further, no messages can be edited till June 30. Both these actions have been pinned on the NEET-UG 2026 retest that will be take place on June 21.