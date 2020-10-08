Patwari held hostage as he seeks to act against farmers for burning paddy stubble

Late in the evening, Tehsildar Kuldeep Singh reached the village and assured the farmers that no such incident will happen again.

Farmers associated with BKU (Ugrahan) on Wednesday held a patwari hostage for over 5 hours after he arrived at Jharon village in Sagrur to take action against those indulging in paddy stubble burning.

Farmers later staged a dharna and refused to let the patwari go insisting that officials from the local administration come to the spot and apologise for his actions.

Gurmail Singh Shahpur, BKU(Ugrahan) leader said, “Already we are sitting on roads and on rail tracks against the black laws passed by NDA government and now the state government has started troubling us over stubble burning. The straw left in fields does not get decomposed completely before wheat sowing and hence we have no choice but to burn the fields. We will continue doing this. ”

Manak Singh, a farmer, said, “There is no fool proof solution to deal with paddy stubble that’s why we burn it. Whosoever will come to our fields to fine us or lodge FIR against us, we will take that person hostage.” Farmers alleged that compensation for not burning paddy stubble has also not been provided to most of them.

Sangrur DC Ramvir Singh said he will be visiting villages Thursday. “I am surprised why the patwari visited the village to take action against farmers when we had not given any such instructions. We had directed officials to talk to farmers about their problems in dealing with paddy stubble. Another such incident had taken place at a village at Sunam where the same patwari had been taken hostage. I will investigate as to why he went to take action rather than counselling farmers. I will be visiting the area tomorrow.”

