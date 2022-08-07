scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Patriotic fervour should be inculcated in youth: PM

Modi said the patriotic fervour seen during the freedom struggle was unprecedented, and it is the same fervour “that we need to inculcate in our current generation and channelise it for nation-building”.

Written by Divya A | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 1:55:26 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with JKNC president Farooq Abdullah in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a “sanskar utsav for the youth”, which will fill them with “undying passion to contribute for the country”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the third national committee meeting on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Saturday.

Modi said the patriotic fervour seen during the freedom struggle was unprecedented, and it is the same fervour “that we need to inculcate in our current generation and channelise it for nation-building”. He said Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is creating an atmosphere of patriotic zeal in the country and it is a great opportunity to establish the emotional connect of the youth with the task of nation-building.

Highlighting the contribution of freedom fighters from tribal communities, Modi said people should pay tribute by building tribal museums at local level.

Among members of the committee who attended the meeting were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Manipur and West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot, Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, MPs Farooq Abdullah and Sharad Pawar, BJP president J P Nadda, senior officials, spiritual leaders, artists and film personalities.

The committee members gave an overview of the activities taken up by them under Amrit Mahotsav and also gave their suggestions and inputs to further strengthen the campaign. Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained that more than 60,000 programmes have been organised in the country till date under Amrit Mahotsav.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 01:55:26 am
