Nana Patole asks Maharashtra govt to convert official bungalow to Congress office

Maharashtra CONGRESS chief Nana Patole has asked the state government to convert the residential bungalow allotted to him into an office for Congress as he finds the present Congress office at Colaba “inconvenient”. Patole has not vacated the bungalow even though he has stepped down as Speaker of the legislative assembly.

The bungalow, A-9, located on Madame Cama Road opposite the Mantralaya was allotted to Patole after he was elected the Speaker of the legislative assembly in 2020. He resigned from the post in February 2021 but continued to stay in the bungalow.

According to the rules, an official residence has to be vacated in 15 days. However, in this case, no vacating process has been started by the general administration department and the PWD.

Patole said, “Our party office, Gandhi Bhavan, was demolished for Metro 3 (connecting Colaba and Seepz) and we got space in Tanna house at Colaba. This is not convenient for us. Hence, I have asked the government to permit the conversion of the official bungalow A-9 into the party office. Of course, this will be temporary. We will get our regular accommodation once Metro 3 is completed.”

Asked if this was a way to retain the bungalow for continued use for residential purposes, he said, “How can one stay here once this becomes an office.”

Patole said the Shiv Sena has also been allowed to convert one bungalow into their office – Shivalaya on Madame Cama Road.

PWD officials said that one minister of state from Sena had converted his official bungalow for the party’s use during the BJP-Sena rule from 2014 to 2019, but Patole won’t be permitted. PWD insiders said Patole has got not any extension from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sujata Saunik of the General Administration Department said, “A residence cannot be converted into an office.” PWD Executive Engineer, Bombay Presidency, Chandrakant Naik said, “All allotments and works related to evacuation are with the PWD.”