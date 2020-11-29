Patnaik expels MLA from BJD for :anti-people” activities

Though the BJD's official order signed by its general secretary (Media Affair) Manas Ranjan Mangaraj mentioned Panigrahi's "anti-people" activities, it was not clarified the nature of the offence he allegedly indulged in.

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from the regional party on charge of “anti- people” activities. An official release issued by the BJD said: “Pradeep Panigrahi, MLA Gopalpur is expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his anti- people activities.”

The three-time MLA and a former minister, is the first leader in the regional party who has been expelled on charge of “anti-people” activities, though many members in the past were removed from the BJD on “anti-party” charges.

The party action against Panigrahi came after the anti-corruption vigilance wing established his alleged association with suspended Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak.

The father-son duo has been arrested and sent to jail on charge of amassing huge properties in a disproportionate asset case.

Panigrahi had allegedly helped Pathak’s son Akash in a job fraud. Pathak’s son has also been accused of cheating youths from Ganjam district by luring them with jobs in a reputed company. Panigrahi allegedly helped Akash in the cheating incidents, sources in the vigilance said. Panigrahi was not immediately available for comment.

