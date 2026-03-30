‘He needs mental health doctors’ attention’: Naveen Patnaik slams Nishikant Dubey for his comment on father Biju

Condemning the ‘outrageous comments’ made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey about his father Biju Patnaik, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the BJP MP needs some “mental health doctors’ attention”.

“I was surprised to find the outrageous things that MP Dubey said about Biju Babu. I don’t think he knows that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru put up an office next to his office in Delhi while Biju Babu was still the CM of Orissa to plan tactics and fight the Chinese,” Patnaik told reporters outside the state Assembly.

Patnaik, who is the younger son of the legendary leader, said though he was very young at that time, he still remembers how furious his father was about the Chinese attack and what he did to repel it.