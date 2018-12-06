Patna University Students’ Union elections results: JD(U) student wing candidate is president, ABVP wins five positions

Amidst a row between JD(U) and BJP over alleged interference of JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor in Patna University Students’ Union polls, JD(U)’s student-wing made an impressive beginning by winning key posts of president and treasurer.

ABVP, however, also managed to keep its dominance by winning five positions — those of three vice-presidents and general secretary and joint secretary.

Chhatra JD(U)’s Mohit Prakash, son of a businessman, defeated ABVP’s Abhinav Kumar by 1,211 votes. While Mohit polled 3,477 votes, Abhinav got 2,266 votes. Left-backed candidate Saubhagya Bharati got 1,940 votes. The PU poll recorded 57 per cent turnout amidst tight security.

Chhatra JD (U)’s Kumar Satyam won the treasurer’s position while ABVP’s Anjana Singh was elected vice-president of PUSU by defeating Ashish Pushkar of Chhatra JD(U) by over 400 votes.

Though students’ union polls are not fought on party lines, JD(U)’s Prashant Kishor had made it a political battle between JD(U)’s student wing and RSS’ student wing, ABVP, more so with his meeting with PU VC just two days before polls.

ABVP workers had reportedly broken the windshields of Kishor’s car. Kishor had later had taken on ABVP inviting open criticism from BJP leaders.