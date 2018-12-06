Patna varsity polls: 57 per cent turnout amid tight security

Amid tight security at booths for the Patna University Students Union (PUSU) polls on Wednesday, the varsity recorded 57 per cent polling this year, compared to 42 per cent last year. The polling process was peaceful and the results for the polls were scheduled to be announced late on Wednesday night, officials said.

The polls were in the news after the BJP accused JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor of allegedly interfering in the polls. Kishor had met the university’s vice chancellor two days before the polls.

The Patna Women’s College registered highest polling with an 80 per cent turnout. Other colleges which recorded a high turnout included Patna Science College and Magadh Mahila College. The polling was conducted for 23 positions and 108 candidates contested the polls. PUSU has 20,330 students, including 8,205 women.