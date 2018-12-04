Day after being attacked at Patna University, Prashant Kishor lashes out at ABVP

A day after his car was attacked at Patna University, poll strategist and JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday lashed out at the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing, saying that the fear of losing the varsity elections won’t fade away by pelting his vehicle with stones.

A group of students surrounded Kishor’s car and pelted stones when the JD(U) leader was leaving Patna University after meeting vice-chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh on Monday evening. The BJP has accused Kishor of trying to influence the December 5 elections in the university, while ABVP activists said his visit to the VC’s residence violated the model code of conduct.

Kishor, who was inducted into the JD(U) and has been tasked with rejuvenating the students’ wing of the party, clarified on Twitter that he suffered no injuries while sending a stern warning to ABVP.

The news about my injury is false. I’m fine, thanks for the concern. @ABVPVoice u need to do better than let few hooligans & antisocial elements become your face in Bihar. पटना यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रसंघ चुनाव में संभावित हार की घबराहट मेरी गाड़ी पर पत्थर मारने से कम नहीं होगी। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 3, 2018

“The news about my injury is false. I’m fine, thanks for the concern. ABVP, you need to do better than let few hooligans and antisocial elements become your face in Bihar. The possibility of losing the Patna University Students’ Union election will not get over by stoning my car,” Kishor said.

A police officer said a student has been detained and it was being ascertained if he was from the university or an outsider. “It was his (Kishor) personal visit. Some students had some misunderstanding about his visit. When he was going from the University, then a student threw a stone at the car. We have detained the student and will question him if he is from the university or from somewhere else,” he told ANI.

On Tuesday, BJP MLAs Nitin Nabin, Sanjiv Chaurasia and Arun Sinha, along with other party leaders, sat on a dharna outside the Pirbahore police station in Patna, protesting against the ‘arrest’ of ABVP activists. “We urge Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take note… We demand all the ABVP activists be released and that Kishor hand himself over to the police by way of ‘prayashchit’ (repentance),” one of the MLAs told PTI.

The MLAs also met Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday night and apprised him of the matter and alleged breach of regulations. Clearing the air, JD(U) spokesman Sanjay Singh said Kishor was accompanying a relative who was taking part in a meeting on setting up of a disaster management centre at the Patna Science College

“He was accompanying a relative who was taking part in the meeting. Those jittery over the growing support base of the JD(U) are coming up with baseless allegations,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

The latest flashpoint between the alliance partners comes a week after some Chhatra JD(U) candidates were roughed up near the Patna Women’s College last week, leading to a police raid on the ABVP office in the city. In a veiled dig at Kishor, BJP had then issued a statement, saying, “Some people related to media, advertising, and event management are trying to influence the student union election and nobody has till now raised any objection to it.”

नीतीश जी, छात्र संघ चुनाव में आप इतने निम्नस्तर तक जाकर हस्तक्षेप कर रहे है कि आपके सहयोगी दल BJP के 8 विधायक,मंत्री दो दिन से आपके और सरकार के ख़िलाफ प्रेस रिलीज जारी कर थू-थू कर रहे है।आपने अपने मित्र और महँगे निजी नौकरों तक को VC के पास भेजकर छात्र चुनाव में घिन्न मचा दिया है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 3, 2018

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha took potshots at the CM for the sorry state of affairs regarding the university elections.

“Nitish ji you have touched so low in interfering with the students’ body elections that eight MLAs and ministers have been releasing press statements against you for last two days. You made things worse in the elections by sending your friend and highly paid servant to the VC,” Yadav tweeted.