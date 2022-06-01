Patna: Two brothers of former BJP MLA shot dead

Two brothers of former BJP MLA from Arwal Chitranjan Singh died on Tuesday evening in Patna after being shot at close range by motorcycle-borne assailants in an area under the Patrakar Nagar police station jurisdiction. The Patna police suspect the involvement of erstwhile Pandav Sena members in the murders.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8 pm when Shambhu Sharan (32), a chartered accountant, and his younger brother Gautam Singh (28) were returning home from office on a bike. Some motorcycle-borne assailants overtook them and shot them from close range. They died on reaching the hospital.

Local shopkeepers said that Sharan reportedly pleaded with his assailants to spare his brother Gautam. Sharan, who used to work in Delhi, had shifted to Patna during the first lockdown.

“It looks to be a fight between two groups of Neema village. An FIR has been lodged against 7 persons; all belong to a rival gang of Neema village, led by Sanjay Singh. A special team has been formed to arrest the accused,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that erstwhile Pandav Sena (a private army of Bhumihars) members could be behind the killing. The incident is allegedly a revenge killing for two murders that took place last week. One of the men murdered, Sudhir Sharma, was reportedly close to Pandav Sena member Sanjay Singh. Chitranjan Singh or his brothers were not named in the case.

Former MLA Chitranjan Singh has so far lost four members of his family in a fight for dominance in Arwal. His cousin and uncle were killed earlier.