Patna: 3-year-old allegedly raped by karate teacher, hospitalised

The police found the girl in a semi-conscious state near a field. (File) The police found the girl in a semi-conscious state near a field. (File)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her karate teacher at Digha area of Patna late on Tuesday. The girl has been admitted to a private hospital. The teacher has been arrested.

Police said the karate teacher, who was supposed to take the girl to her relative’s place on his bicycle, took the girl instead to a secluded spot where he allegedly raped her.

“The teacher fled the spot after the girl had started crying”, said a Digha police station officer adding the girl’s parents started searching for the girl when she was not found at her relative’s place. The police found her in a semi-conscious state near a field. The teacher was arrested later.

