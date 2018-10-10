Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Patna: 3-year-old allegedly raped by karate teacher, hospitalised

Patna: 3-year-old allegedly raped by karate teacher, hospitalised

Police said the karate teacher had been taking the girl to her relative place on his bicycle on Tuesday evening. The teacher, however, took the girl to a secluded spot where she was allegedly raped.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: October 10, 2018 12:39:54 pm
rape case, Bombay High Court, false rape case, rape case, father rapes daughter, Mumbai news, Indian Express news The police found the girl in a semi-conscious state near a field. (File)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her karate teacher at Digha area of Patna late on Tuesday. The girl has been admitted to a private hospital. The teacher has been arrested.

Police said the karate teacher, who was supposed to take the girl to her relative’s place on his bicycle, took the girl instead to a secluded spot where he allegedly raped her.

“The teacher fled the spot after the girl had started crying”, said a Digha police station officer adding the girl’s parents started searching for the girl when she was not found at her relative’s place. The police found her in a semi-conscious state near a field. The teacher was arrested later.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet The Winners of Miss Transqueen India 2018
Watch Now
Meet The Winners of Miss Transqueen India 2018
Buzzing Now
Advertisement