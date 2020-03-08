Take 5: ‘Teachers can strike, mid-day meals should have continued’

‘The food is better than home, they get eggs, soya bean.’ (Express photo) ‘The food is better than home, they get eggs, soya bean.’ (Express photo)

Parvati Devi, 50, Patna Resident; her twins study at govt primary school in Phulwari Sharif.

1. Are your children going to school?

My 12-year-old twins study in Class 4. From February 17, their school stopped serving mid-day meals and they have been refusing to go since. The teachers can go on strike but the meals should not have stopped.

2. Has it affected you financially?

Bilkul (of course). My husband is a daily wager and earns Rs 8,000 every month. I work as a domestic help and get Rs 4,000. We are a family of six (two sons and two daughters), and can barely make ends meet. The free lunch at school helped me save Rs 70 every day.

3. Did your children like the food served at their school?

The food is better than what we can offer our children at home. They serve eggs once a week, soya-bean curry is also served. My children really like the meals. At home, they often complain about the food.

4. How have your children been spending time at home?

They study only if my husband or I are at home, otherwise they play or just watch TV. I have been insisting that they go to school… They go for a day or two, and then stop. They want the meals.

5. When will they rejoin?

They will go back to school once the strike is called off and mid-day meals are served. Also, teachers should focus on teaching, not mid-day meals.

