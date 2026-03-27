Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express food complaint: IRCTC summons Amul, seeks explanation

The Railway Board also imposed a Rs 50 lakh penalty on the concerned service provider based on the complaint. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Vande Bharat Express food complaint: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has summoned Amul and sought an explanation over serious quality concerns regarding the curd served on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express. The move comes after Railway Board said that the incident reflects gross negligence on the part of the service provider in maintaining the required food safety and hygiene standards for passengers.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Virender Bhatti, Additional General Manager, IRCTC has confirmed the development. He said that IRCTC has viewed the complaints very seriously about quality of AMUL CURD served in Patna-Tata Vande Bharat train.