Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express food complaint: IRCTC summons Amul, seeks explanation

Vande Bharat Express food complaint: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has summoned Amul and sought an explanation over serious quality concerns regarding the curd served on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express. The move comes after Railway Board said that the incident reflects gross negligence on the part of the service provider in maintaining the required food safety and hygiene standards for passengers.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Virender Bhatti, Additional General Manager, IRCTC has confirmed the development. He said that IRCTC has viewed the complaints very seriously about quality of AMUL CURD served in Patna-Tata Vande Bharat train.
“Coming down heavily on the Licensee & Amul, apart from imposing hefty penalty, process of terminating the contract and blacklisting the licensee of the train, IRCTC has summoned the ‘Amul’ on 27th March for explanation about the grave Quality concern related to Amul Curd,” he said.
In a letter dated March 25, to the IRCTC Chairman, the Railway Board (RB) said a passenger complaint about a worm found in food served on Train No. 21896 PNBE–TATA Vande Bharat Express on March 15, 2026, has been taken very seriously. The Board noted that the incident points to a lack of proper supervision by IRCTC.
“Considering the gravity of the lapses, the Competent Authority has decided to impose a fine of Rs. 10,00,000 (10 lakhs) on IRCTC for such deficiency in services,” RB said in the letter.
Vande Bharat food row: Rs 50 lakh fine on service provider, contract terminated
The Railway Board also imposed a Rs 50 lakh penalty on the concerned service provider based on the complaint. “This incident reflects gross negligence on the part of the service provider of the train in maintaining required food safety and hygiene standards to the passengers.
Considering the gravity of the lapses, IRCTC is advised to impose a fine of Rs. 50,00,000 (fifty lakhs) on the concerned licensee of the train and terminate the contract for such deficiency in services. Action taken by IRCTC should be reported to Board accordingly,” it said in the letter.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More