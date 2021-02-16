Patna school principal sentenced to death for raping 11-yr-old student

The case was lodged in September 2018

A private school principal has been awarded a death sentence for raping his 11-year-old student in Patna. Another teacher has been handed a life term for his complicity.

POSCO court judge Awdhesh Kumar, who announced the verdict, said the court had to take a strong view of the matter so that it could serve as a deterrent. The court also lauded police’s efforts to get strong evidence including DNA test reports.

The case was lodged in September 2018. The victim had later become pregnant.

The victim’s mother told reporters: “I lived under constant threats and went out of Patna for some time as well. I am satisfied with the court verdict. It came before a day of Saraswati Puja.”