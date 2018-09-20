Patna school principal, clerk held for raping Class V girl for a month

The women police station, Patna district, is now investigating the case. (Representational Image) The women police station, Patna district, is now investigating the case. (Representational Image)

A principal and a clerk of a private school have been arrested on charges of raping a Class V girl and blackmailing her by filming the act. The incident came to light after the girl’s parents took the 11-year-old girl to a doctor, on complaints of vomiting, pain and sudden hormonal changes. She was found pregnant. The women police station, Patna district, is now investigating the case. A medical test of the girl will be conducted later today.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told The Indian Express: “We arrested a private school teacher and school clerk as soon as the girl’s parents brought the matter to us.” The victim’s parents told the police that the school principal sexually abused the girl in a rest-room adjacent to the principal’s office on the pretext of checking her handwriting and daily homework. The clerk, meanwhile, would keep a watch outside the room. The clerk also shot a video of the girl and would often threaten to make it viral if she revealed it to anyone, the parents alleged. A photo of the principal with the victim was also found on the principal’s phone.

The school, started by the principal, operates up to Class V. Around 90 students, mostly from the neighbourhood, are enrolled. The school has been sealed for now.

