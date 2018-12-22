Patna: RJD MLA, two others get life term in 2016 rape case

A special court in Patna on Friday sentenced suspended RJD MLA Rajballabh Yadav and two others to life imprisonment in the 2016 rape of a Nalanda teenager. Three others were given 10 years in jail.

On December 15, the court had convicted the accused of rape, criminal conspiracy, cheating and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Judge Parshuram Yadav of the special MP-MLA court sentenced Rajballabh, who represents Nawada, to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on him.

Radha Devi and Sulekha Devi, who had taken the minor victim to Yadav’s residence in Nawada on the pretext of a birthday party, were also sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 30,000 each.

Three other convicts — Tusi Devi, Chhoti Kumar, Sandip Suman — who had assisted Radha and Sujata in sending the minor to Nawada were sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined Rs 10,000 each.

Reacting to the court’s verdict, Rajballabh told reporters: “The verdict is lop-sided. There was no evidence in support of the rape charges. I have faith in law and will challenge the verdict in high court.”

This is the first verdict after the MP-MLA court was set up in Bihar. Rajballabh could become the second RJD MLA to lose Bihar Assembly membership after Iliyas Hussain.