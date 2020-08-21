Patna private hospital sealed for ‘overcharging’ coronavirus patient

The government acted against JDM Hospital following a complaint by a relative of a Covid patient, who had approached Manoj Kumar, District Programme Officer. (File)

THE BIHAR government Wednesday sealed a private hospital in Patna, which had allegedly billed a Covid patient Rs 6.34 lakh. Simultaneously, it has asked 28 remaining private hospitals in the state capital to submit a detailed report on the amount they charged for treating each and every Covid patient.

Not only has the private hospital – JDM Hospital in Kankerbagh – been sealed, but five of its functionaries including the Managing Director and a doctor, have been booked for wrongful restraint, cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and also under provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act.

A state government fact-finding team said the hospital had given a handwritten bill to the 48-year-old patient, who is a Patna resident.

The hospital did not display the charges for Covid treatment at its premises. The district administration is likely to issue a Covid treatment rate list for private hospitals, official sources said.

The government acted against JDM Hospital following a complaint by a relative of a Covid patient, who had approached Manoj Kumar, District Programme Officer. The DPO registered a case August 18 against JDM Hospital MD Raju Kumar Singh, Ajit Kumar, Assistant Manager, Dr RN Rashmi, Sunny Kumar, Lab Technician, and another staffer Jitendra Pandey under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of Epidemic Disease Act. No arrest has been made so far.

When contacted, Manoj Kumar, District Programme Officer, Patna, told The Indian Express, “We found that the hospital had not displayed its ventilator, ICU, room and other charges. It also did not maintain a register of patients admitted and discharged. We did not get satisfactory answers on how it charged Rs 6.34 lakh from the patient who had been admitted on July 30. The hospital had offered a hand-written bill without giving any clear break-up of treatment and facilities provided. We also learnt that patients would be confined and tortured if bills were not paid.”

The nephew of the patient, who did not wish to be named, said, “The hospital did not tell us about ICU or ventilator charges and rather asked Rs 5,000 insurance charges per day. We paid them Rs 2.44 lakh. The hospital gave us a handwritten bill and threatened us with dire consequences if we did not pay the entire bill.”

JDM Hospital Managing Director Raju Kumar Singh, however, denied having given them any handwritten bill. “We have worked out a bill of Rs 4,26,300, of which they had paid Rs 2,44,000. Our bill clearly says that ICU charges are Rs 17,000 per day and ventilator charges are Rs 22,000 per day. These charges also include some allied facilities. The patient was diabetic and had been in ICU for six days and on a ventilator for three days,” said Singh.

The relative of the patient, however, said they had not been given any computerised bill. “The handwritten bill said Rs 6.34 lakh,” he said.

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi, however, said, “JDM Hospital had not displayed its treatment charges as warranted under Clinical Establishment Act. A hospital has to display its rates for transparency. In the JDM Hospital case, the Covid patient should have been charged about Rs 2.5 lakh. Now, we have issued rates a private hospital can charge for Covid treatment. All Patna private hospitals are under ‘A’ category while hospitals of other district towns are under other categories.”

