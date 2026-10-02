Caught on camera: Youth slaps on-duty ‘Police Didi’ in Patna

Youth was allegedly involved in an altercation with the woman SI during a routine patrol.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 11:57 AM IST
A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly slapped a woman sub-inspector from Bihar Police’s Police Didi unit during an altercation in Patna’s Khemnichak area on September 30.A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly slapped a woman sub-inspector from Bihar Police’s Police Didi unit during an altercation in Patna’s Khemnichak area on September 30.
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A youth allegedly slapped a sub-inspector of Bihar Police’s Police Didi unit during an altercation in Patna’s Khemnichak area on September 30, police said Thursday. The youth, identified as Pradeep Kumar, 22, has been arrested, while police are conducting raids to arrest two others allegedly involved in the incident.

“The incident took place around 6.30 pm on September 30 near Subhash Nagar Mor in Khemnichak under Ramkrishna Nagar Police Station, when a Police Didi team was on its regular evening patrol,” Patna Sadar-02 SDPO Manoj Kumar said on Thursday.

The incident was captured on video, which shows the SI stopping her scooter by the roadside as three young men walk past her. One of them, carrying what appears to be a polythene bag, turns back and approaches her, while the other two also turn back but stop farther away.

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Four other women police personnel then arrive on scooters at intervals and move towards the scene. As the youth begins to walk away, the SI appears to move towards him and confront him. He then appears to slap her. One of the other youths and the other police personnel attempt to intervene, but a physical scuffle continues for some time before the confrontation subsides.

According to Kumar, the team stopped three youths whose activities appeared suspicious and questioned them about their names and addresses. “During that, one of them allegedly behaved indecently with a Police Didi personnel and got into a physical altercation,” the officer claimed. When the other police personnel intervened and attempted to detain him, all three allegedly escaped by taking advantage of the crowd.

Meanwhile, a police source said the three youths had allegedly made sarcastic or taunting remarks at the women police personnel, including the SI, who were travelling on scooters. The source said that after the SI reacted, the youths allegedly became involved in the physical altercation before fleeing.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the three unidentified youths under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint, among other offences.

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According to police, CCTV footage from around the spot helped identify Pradeep, a resident of Khushrupur’s Dupantola and a tenant in Subhash Nagar.

“He has been arrested,” the SDPO said, adding that raids were continuing to arrest the other two accused.

The latest incident comes amid a series of videos involving alleged harassment and assault of girls that have surfaced from different parts of Bihar over the past week, keeping police in several districts on alert.

In December 2025, Abhaya Brigade, now commonly called Police Didi, was announced after then Home Minister Samrat Choudhary said special squads would be deployed around schools and colleges to curb eve-teasing.

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Just weeks before this incident in Patna, Bihar expanded the mobility of these Police Didi teams, which are tasked with patrolling areas frequented by women and girls.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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