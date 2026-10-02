Caught on camera: Youth slaps on-duty ‘Police Didi’ in Patna

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly slapped a woman sub-inspector from Bihar Police’s Police Didi unit during an altercation in Patna’s Khemnichak area on September 30.

A youth allegedly slapped a sub-inspector of Bihar Police’s Police Didi unit during an altercation in Patna’s Khemnichak area on September 30, police said Thursday. The youth, identified as Pradeep Kumar, 22, has been arrested, while police are conducting raids to arrest two others allegedly involved in the incident.

“The incident took place around 6.30 pm on September 30 near Subhash Nagar Mor in Khemnichak under Ramkrishna Nagar Police Station, when a Police Didi team was on its regular evening patrol,” Patna Sadar-02 SDPO Manoj Kumar said on Thursday.

The incident was captured on video, which shows the SI stopping her scooter by the roadside as three young men walk past her. One of them, carrying what appears to be a polythene bag, turns back and approaches her, while the other two also turn back but stop farther away.