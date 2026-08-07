Patna: Cops attacked, vehicles torched as protest after road mishap death turns violent

During the unrest, protesters allegedly set a bus on fire and vandalised several other vehicles. (ANI Videograb)

The death of a man in a road accident in Patna on Friday triggered violent protests during which several vehicles were set ablaze, a traffic police outpost was reportedly vandalised, CCTV cameras were damaged, and police personnel came under stone-pelting. Several people, including journalists, were reportedly injured in the violence.

The incident reportedly occurred near Masaurhi Mor on National Highway-30 in Outer Patna after the victim, identified as Manish alias Upendra, aged around 27, was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road.

According to local residents, the victim was a resident of neighbouring Pahari Mohalla in Takiya village, and news of the accident drew a large number of people to the spot. Protesters placed the victim’s body on the highway and blocked traffic, demanding action. The protest soon escalated, with sections of the crowd reportedly turning violent.