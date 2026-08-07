Patna: Cops attacked, vehicles torched as protest after road mishap death turns violent

The incident occurred on National Highway-30 in Outer Patna after the victim was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 04:22 PM IST
patna man road accident death violent protestDuring the unrest, protesters allegedly set a bus on fire and vandalised several other vehicles. (ANI Videograb)
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The death of a man in a road accident in Patna on Friday triggered violent protests during which several vehicles were set ablaze, a traffic police outpost was reportedly vandalised, CCTV cameras were damaged, and police personnel came under stone-pelting. Several people, including journalists, were reportedly injured in the violence.

The incident reportedly occurred near Masaurhi Mor on National Highway-30 in Outer Patna after the victim, identified as Manish alias Upendra, aged around 27, was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road.

According to local residents, the victim was a resident of neighbouring Pahari Mohalla in Takiya village, and news of the accident drew a large number of people to the spot. Protesters placed the victim’s body on the highway and blocked traffic, demanding action. The protest soon escalated, with sections of the crowd reportedly turning violent.

During the unrest, protesters allegedly set a bus on fire and vandalised several other vehicles. Sources said it was this private bus that had hit Upendra although police is yet to confirm it.

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More than half-a-dozen vehicles were reportedly damaged in stone-pelting, while a few belonging to the district administration were also reportedly torched. At least three to four motorcycles were set ablaze. CCTV cameras installed in the area were reportedly damaged, and a traffic police outpost was vandalised. Police are investigating the incident and ascertaining the scale of the damage.

Vehicle traffic comes to standstill

Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot to restore order and persuade the protesters to disperse. However, they came under stone-pelting from sections of the crowd, leading to a confrontation. Eventually, police managed to disperse the protesters from Masaurhi Mor.

Following the police action, the blockade on NH-30 that brought the vehicular movement to a standstill for several hours was gradually cleared and traffic resumed. A fire brigade team also reached the site and brought the blazes under control.

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An official said, “Some people had blocked the road with the deceased’s body after the accident. For some time, a law-and-order situation had arisen, but it has now been brought under control.”

The official said that the road blockade had been removed and action would be taken in accordance with the law. “The inquest of the deceased has been completed and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” the official said.

Heavy police deployment remains in place in the area. The administration said it is closely monitoring the situation, while police officials stated that those responsible for the violence would be identified and strict legal action would be taken against them.

No FIR has been filed yet in either of the cases – the accident and subsequent vandalism.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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