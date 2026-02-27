Beyond Patna, Nalanda, Gaya: Bihar looks to map out major Shiva temples for its next big spiritual tourism circuit

After having promoted Buddha, Jain, Sikh and Ramayana circuits, Bihar’s Tourism Department is now exploring the possibility of a circuit involving Lord Shiva temples.

The government is set to finalise a list of famous Shiva temples in consultation with legislators of different Assembly constituencies in Bihar.

A tourism circuit focuses on tourist bus services and other infrastructure, including the construction of guest houses. It is themed around a common interest or geography and is designed to showcase a region’s unique attractions and culture, encouraging visitors to explore multiple locations and stay longer.

The idea of developing a Shiva circuit came up during a Calling Attention motion moved by BJP’s Benipuri MLA Vinay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday, and was supported by BJP’s Baikunthpur MLA Mithilesh Tiwari.