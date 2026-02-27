Beyond Patna, Nalanda, Gaya: Bihar looks to map out major Shiva temples for its next big spiritual tourism circuit

A tourism circuit focuses on tourist bus services and other infrastructure, including the construction of guest houses. It is themed around a common interest or geography and is designed to showcase a region’s unique attractions and culture, encouraging visitors to explore multiple locations and stay longer.
The idea of developing a Shiva circuit came up during a Calling Attention motion moved by BJP’s Benipuri MLA Vinay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday, and was supported by BJP’s Baikunthpur MLA Mithilesh Tiwari.
Bihar Road Construction Minister Dilip Jaiswal approved the idea and said the governmentwould prepare a list of the most ancient and famous Shiva temples. He later told reporters, “We will prepare a list in consultation with MLAs of Assembly segments where famous Shiva temples are identified. The departments concerned, such as Tourism, Transport and Road Construction, can coordinate to take it further.”
A Tourism Department official said, “There is an urgency to take Bihar Tourism beyond PNG (Patna, Nalanda and Gaya) in terms of tourism development. The Shiva circuit can be part of a region-wise tourism development plan. Bihar has the potential to have at least two Shiva circuits.”
Another official said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was likely to inaugurate a tourism circuit that involves the best tourist destinations from Munger, Bhagalpur, Jamui and Banka.
Noted Shiva temples in Bihar include Ajgaibinath Dham, which is situated on a hillock in the midst of the Ganga in Sultanganj (Bhagalpur district); the Budhanath Temple by the banks of the Ganga in Bhagalpur; and Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur (Saran district).
Moreover, an official of the Bihar Religious Trust Council said, “Ugna Mahadev temple of Madhubani is believed to be where Lord Shiva served as a humble servant, making it a symbol of devotion and humility. Brahmeshwar Nath Mandir in Buxar is another ancient temple with a west-facing orientation, housing a self-originating Shiva Linga. Ashok Dham of Lakhisarai and Sohagra Dham of Siwan could well be part of a Shiva circuit.”
Temples and locations that are part of the Ramayana Circuit include Sitamarhi, mainly its Ounaira Dham temple; Ram Janaki temple of Janakpur (in Nepal); Ahalya Sthan of Darbhanga; Ramshila Hills, Vishnu Pad temple, and Falgu river in Gaya; Chanki Garh in West Champaran, said to be ruins of Janak fort; Kako (associated with Kaikeyi) in Jehanabad; Sita Kund (hot water spring) in Munger; and Giddheshwar (in Jamui), believed to be the site of the epic fight between Jatayu and Ravan.
The Buddha Circuit includes Lumbini (on the Nepal border), the birthplace of Buddha; Bodh Gaya, where Buddha achieved enlightenment; Rajgir, the meditation spot of Buddha in Nalanda; the ruins of the famed ancient Nalanda University; Vaishali, where Buddha gave his last sermon; and Kesaria (in East Champaran), where a stupa marks Buddha’s last offering.
The Jain Circuit includes Lambhar, the birthplace of Mahavira, near Patna; Pawapuri in Nalanda; and Rajgir, the place of Mahavira’s meditation and teachings, including Gridhakuta Hill.
The Sikh Circuit in Bihar includes sites associated with Guru Gobind Singh’s life: the Takht Sri Patna Sahib (birthplace), Gurdwara Handi Sahib, Gurdwara Gai Ghat, Gurdwara Guru ka Bagh and Gurdwara Bal Leela Maini Sangat, all in Patna.
