2 days after Patna man was shot dead, his wife arrested. A lie gave her away

Patna resident Neha Parveen was at her parents’ home with her younger son in in Daulatpur Simri village of Patna district when she learnt that her husband, Mohammad Irfan Imam alias Kallu, had been shot dead late on November 10.

The 32-year-old driver was at his rented house with their elder son in the same village when two motorcycle-borne men knocked on the door around 11.30 pm. The moment Irfan stepped outside, the assailants shot him in the head and fled, leaving his body near the doorway. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the gunshot and informed the police.

Within 48 hours of the murder, police arrested Neha, also known as Fauzia Firdaus, and her alleged lover, 22-year-old Karan Kumar, for their suspected involvement in the killing.