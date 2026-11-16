2 days after Patna man was shot dead, his wife arrested. A lie gave her away

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage ... Read More
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Patna resident Neha Parveen was at her parents’ home with her younger son in in Daulatpur Simri village of Patna district when she learnt that her husband, Mohammad Irfan Imam alias Kallu, had been shot dead late on November 10.
The 32-year-old driver was at his rented house with their elder son in the same village when two motorcycle-borne men knocked on the door around 11.30 pm. The moment Irfan stepped outside, the assailants shot him in the head and fled, leaving his body near the doorway. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the gunshot and informed the police.
Within 48 hours of the murder, police arrested Neha, also known as Fauzia Firdaus, and her alleged lover, 22-year-old Karan Kumar, for their suspected involvement in the killing.
A minor relative of Karan, who was allegedly present at the spot during the shooting, was also detained. Police are still searching for the alleged shooter.
Investigators said the breakthrough in the probe came while questioning Neha, when she told investigators that Irfan had survived a similar firing incident about a year earlier. “She claimed that the couple was returning from Ara on a motorcycle when unidentified assailants opened fire at him near Maudahi village under Bihta police station limits,” an officer said.
But on further investigation, police found no evidence of any such incident.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Danapur-II, DSP Amarendra Kumar Jha was constituted after a murder case was registered at Bihta police station on November 11 under Sections 103(1), which deals with murder, and 3(5) [common intention] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.
The team, comprising Bihta station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar, personnel from the District Intelligence Unit and other police officials, examined the crime scene, collected technical and forensic evidence and gathered intelligence from local sources.
On the previous purported firing incident, DSP Jha said, “No such incident had happened earlier. She claimed it just to mislead the police.”
He said, “The claim was thoroughly examined but there was no truth in it. It was merely said to divert the direction of the investigation.”
During interrogation, Neha, who had married Irfan around 10 years ago, allegedly revealed details of the plan to kill her husband.
Police said Neha and Irfan had been living in a rented house for the past two years when she came in contact with Karan. The two had allegedly got into an extramarital relationship and when Irfan learnt about it, tensions grew between the couple, police added.
“Irfan opposed their relationship, which led to frequent arguments between the couple. So, to remove him as an obstacle, Karan, along with his associates, planned and carried out the murder,” Jha said.
Police said Karan has been arrested and has admitted, during interrogation, to his relationship with Neha and his alleged involvement in the murder plan.
The motorcycle allegedly used in the crime was recovered from Maudahi village under Bihta police station limits. Raids were underway to arrest the alleged shooter and recover the weapon used in the murder.